UK public remains unconvinced about Apple Watch and other wearables

Despite all the hype over the Apple Watch which we’ve seen ahead of its launch next month – the device many analysts have said is likely to kick-start the smartwatch market in 2015 – UK consumers are still unconvinced as to the merits of wearables in general.

A survey of 2,000 British adults, conducted by Hive and commissioned by British Gas, found that just 25 per cent of respondents felt wearable tech had the potential to make their lives easier.

Indeed, one in ten of those surveyed actually thought that wearables would make their lives more difficult.

The survey also questioned folks about smart home devices, and discovered that these were of far more interest than wearables when it comes to the connected world. 56 per cent felt that smart home gadgets that could help with the control of central heating, lights and so forth would make their daily lives easier.

In fact, that tech was at the top of people’s wish-lists when it came to technology that would make their lives simpler, followed by AI assistants like Siri and Cortana (43 per cent) and driverless cars (31 per cent).

Kassir Hussain, Director of British Gas Connected Homes, commented: “While this study suggests that people are yet to be convinced as to how wearable technology will benefit them, that’s not to say that this won’t change. Five years ago if British Gas had told its customers they would be controlling their heating and hot water using their phones, I imagine they would have been sceptical. Today, we have more than 150,000 homes doing just that with our Hive Active Heating product.”

Another recent survey of British consumers found that a third of those polled would feel embarrassed wearing a piece of wearable tech.