Overhauled Apple TV box set for summer arrival

Apple is planning to unveil a new Apple TV set-top box and soon – in fact, the device should be unveiled at the company’s World Wide Developers Conference in under three months’ time (it should kick off early in June).

This is according to the usual anonymous sources (multiple) which have spoken to Buzzfeed, also letting slip that there will be an App Store plus SDK, to enable devs to produce apps for the store, coming with it.

The box of media tricks is expected to come with voice control courtesy of Siri – it will also be linked in with HomeKit devices, to enable those with smart home gadgets to control them via Apple TV (and voice commands – “lights off”, right before that movie).

As concerns the hardware, Buzzfeed tells us to expect a fresh design, and upgraded innards with the latest A8 SoC on board, and a lot more storage, far more than the current 8GB offered (which will be needed if many apps are going to be in the offing).

It is, in short, a major step forward towards Apple’s ambitions to rule the living room, particularly when you consider it in the light of the recent report from the Wall Street Journal, regarding Cupertino’s plans to launch its own subscription TV service later this year, carrying 25 channels and many major networks in the US including big names like ABC, CBS and Fox.

Tim Cook has, as you’re probably aware, been banging on about making Apple TV more than just a “hobby” for some time now, hinting that it was to become a far stronger presence in Apple’s overall line-up.

And, of course, a new Apple TV on the horizon would explain the recent price cuts to the current device, as Cupertino tries to shift inventory ahead of any launch revelation. The Apple TV was recently slashed to £59 in the UK (and $69 in the US). It wasn’t that long ago it was £100 or so (before being cut to £79).