24k gold and platinum clad Galaxy S6 phones now on pre-order

For those of you who don’t think the Samsung Galaxy S6 is expensive enough – it starts at a piffling £600 for the base 32GB model, from Samsung’s own online store where it’s now available for pre-order – perhaps you want to upgrade from a merely gold coloured model, to an actual gold clad handset.

Yes, a third-party is once again modding a flagship phone (as inevitably happens with new iPhones – though indeed Apple did the job itself with the Apple Watch), and blinging it up with 24 karat gold.

Goldgenie has opened pre-orders for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge phones which are finished in 24k gold, rose gold and platinum, and come in a cherry oak jewellery box.

The 32GB gold S6 starts at £1,664, the rose gold model at £1,714, and the platinum version at £1,764.

The company also allows for a name (or motto, or symbol) to be engraved on the rear of the device, and offers Goldgenie’s “Total Armour Protection” system so it’s scratch resistant. The company also gives the customer a lifetime warranty for the device.

If you want to pre-order one, however, you’ll need to put down a 50 per cent deposit to do so. The first devices will be dispatched between two and three weeks after the phone’s official launch date, April 10.

Goldgenie gave the Goldfinger treatment to Samsung’s Galaxy S5 previously, as well as the Galaxy Alpha.

Samsung is expecting big things from the Galaxy S6 (and S6 Edge), with the latest estimates claiming the company will ship 55 million units of the devices this year.