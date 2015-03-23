Cyanogen goal: Take Android away from Google

Cyanogen is apparently real serious about ‘taking Android away from Google’, and after today, the song “With a little help from my friends” by The Beatles just might become their anthem.

With a little help from Premji Invest, Twitter Ventures, Qualcomm Incorporated, Telefónica Ventures, Smartfren Telecom, Index Ventures, Access Industries, Rupert Murdoch, Vivi Nevo, and a few others, Cyanogen has secured $80 million (£53.66million) via a Series C funding round.

Microsoft might have backed out from their $110 million (£73.7million), but Cyanogen has managed to secure some cash for their efforts for just a bit longer.

Kirt McMaster, CEO of Cyanogen Inc, said “we're committed to creating an open computing platform that fundamentally empowers the entire mobile ecosystem from developers to hardware makers, and most importantly, consumers around the world. We’re excited to have the backing of an amazingly diverse group of strategic investors who are supporting us in building a truly open Android.”

The funding round was led by Premji Invest, whose leader of investments in the technology sector Sandesh Patnam said “we invested in Cyanogen because we're big proponents of what they're doing in opening up Android and supporting global and local ecosystem players. Cyanogen is well positioned to become the 3rd leading mobile OS, and we're excited to back them in growing their business on a global scale.”

“We're committed to opening up Android - by breaking down barriers that get in the way of innovation, by building a more open, level playing field for developers, and by enabling new interaction models and new types of user experiences that fundamentally change the way we think about mobile apps and services,” Cyanogen said in a blog post.