Google prepares for UK launch of Nexus Player

Google is preparing to launch the Nexus Player to a fourth market on 26 March, following an Amazon UK listing showing the set-top box coming to the UK.

The Nexus Player allows the user to stream various movies and TV shows from popular services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Instant Video. It is the flagship gadget for Android TV, Google’s new venture into the world of television.

Even though the Nexus Player has not won over too many customers in the US, Canada and Japan, it should be able to fit amongst the various set-top boxes available in the UK, including the Roku TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast and Now TV box.

The Nexus Player comes with a remote, allowing the user to tuck away the cables and not having to figure about with configuration on the box. Note to any buyers, it does not come with a HDMI cable and is a bit shifty when it comes to large HDMI cables.

Other than that slight mishap from Google, the Nexus Player is a decent option for $99 (£66) and a game controller is available for $39.99 (£26), allowing the user to play mobile games from Android TV.

It is still not clear how much the Nexus Player will cost once Google tags on import charges to the UK. It will most likely be £79, even though Google could aggressively target Apple’s £59 price with the Apple TV to try and win over Amazon customers.

Google has not made any announcements as to where the Nexus Player will be available in the UK, other than the Amazon UK listing we noticed earlier. Google might sell it through its own Nexus store, where it sells the Nexus 6 and 9.