How safe are your children online?

More than a half of parents in the UK would not know if their child was cyberbullied, and that same amount would have absolutely no clue what to do if they found out, a survey shows.

The antivirus company Eset surveyed 971 parents and grandparents in the UK, and 54 per cent "would have no idea if their child was being cyberbullied."

The survey also revealed that 52 per cent "would have absolutely no idea what to do if their child was being cyberbullied."

As more and more devices get better and better at connecting to the web, more children suffer some form of cyberbullying. Between 2012 and 2013 there was an 87 per cent increase in demand for children requiring counselling after suffering online bullying, IBTimes reports.

When asked who they would target if their child was a victim of cyberbullying, 45 per cent of surveyed parents said their child's school, 70 per cent said they would contact the website involved, while 38 per cent would contact the bully themselves.

"One of the most significant differences between cyberbullying and more traditional forms of bullying is that your child's bully can follow them into their room," said Mark James, a security specialist at Eset. "This ultimately can make cyberbullying even more daunting for a child as there is often no escape."

James advised parents to teach their children to ignore the bullying messages they get online, but to keep them in an archive, as any case must be proven before the child’s school or authorities.

“If the bullying is being carried out by a stranger then contact your Internet Service Provider as they can then block the person from contacting your child further," James added.

Image Credit: Blue Square Thing