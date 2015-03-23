HTC One M9 Plus leaked with 5.2-inch QHD display

The HTC One M9 is getting underwhelming reviews from most outlets, but the Taiwanese company might be planning to launch a higher end One M9 Plus in the next few months.

The One M9 Plus will feature a 5.2-inch QHD (1440 x 2560) display, octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 20.7-megapixel camera.

This is a lot better than the 1080p display on the One M9. It would also suggest HTC is trying to use the Apple formula of toning down the iPhone 6, to get customers interested in the iPhone 6 Plus for specs.

The 5.2-inch display makes it rather small for a “plus” smartphone, considering the Galaxy Note features a 5.7-inch display and the iPhone 6 Plus features a 5.5-inch display.

The One M9 Plus will feature Android 5.0, but no adjustments will be made to the software that is already present on the One M9. That means Sense 7.0 will remain the same regardless of the size of the smartphone.

Design-wise, the only difference on the One M9 Plus is the circular camera on the back, compared to the square on the One M9. It does make the camera look more normal, less like an infrared sensor.

No word on the price or release date. HTC might even be looking to cancel the device according to a source familiar with the matter, due to internal problems with the product.

Source: OnLeaks