Microsoft increasing Windows Store prices as US dollar strengthens

Microsoft is increasing prices in its Windows Store on 13 April to accommodate for changes in currency exchange rates.

The rise in value of the US dollar will see apps increase in price in the majority of countries across both Windows 8.1 and Windows Phone.

According to reports, prices will increase by as much as 20 per cent in some markets, with the United Kingdom, Russia, Mexico and Poland amongst the countries facing the most severe increases. As Microsoft is based in the US, prices for its domestic app store will not change.



Microsoft is just one of a number of technology firms to implement price restructuring in the face of the stronger dollar. The US economy is continuing to recover, which saw Apple raise the price of several products earlier this month, including the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

Changes to the economic strength of individual nations can have a major impact on the pricing policy of multinational corporations. Late last year, Apple was actually forced to close its Russia store as the ruble suffered its biggest loss in value for 16 years.

Applications experiencing price hikes can also have a significant impact on developers, as well as consumers. Software engineers may want to adjust the prices of their apps, particularly if they are worried that store-wide price increases could adversely affect sales.

“These price tier value changes will take place automatically, there is no action required on your part,” explained Microsoft in an email to Windows Store developers. “However, we recommend that you review the updated prices for your paid apps and in-app products in Dev Center after April 13 and make any desired changes.”

