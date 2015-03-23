Samsung set to ship a shed-load of Galaxy S6 handsets

Following a positive reception from critics, it certainly looks as if Samsung’s Galaxy S6 can right the sales wrongs the Galaxy S5 suffered from (it sold less than the S4) – and Samsung is indeed expecting great things from the new flagship, and its partner in crime, the S6 Edge variant.

We’ve now heard reports of record pre-orders for the S6 models, and the phones being set to boost Samsung’s fiscals, plus previous rumblings of an increase in the number of units being produced – and now, another analyst outfit has laid down a major increase in its expectations for Samsung’s shipping numbers of the S6.

According to Digital Trends, DRAMeXchange (a division of TrendForce) is now saying it expects Samsung to ship 55 million units of the S6 and S6 Edge this year, which is a fifth more than the original estimate the company provided.

Shipments will peak in Q2, apparently, with 22.2 million units flowing forth. We’ll just have to see how many end up in consumer hands, but it’s certainly looking like the S6 could right Samsung’s course at the premium end of the market.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have now been priced up and are live for pre-order in the UK, with the base model of the S6 costing £600 (with 32GB of storage), and the S6 Edge being an expensive proposition at £760 (though the base model comes with 64GB in that case).

The on sale date is April 10, though currently only the base model of the S6 can actually be pre-ordered on the official Samsung website – the S6 Edge is marked as out of stock right now, but presumably that state of affairs will change in the pretty near future.