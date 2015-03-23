Taylor Swift buys self-named .porn and .adult domains

Popular singer Taylor Swift has bought herself two domains - TaylorSwift.porn and TaylorSwift.adult - to prevent anyone else from having access to them.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will make the .porn and .adult domain names available to the public by 1 June. The move by the singer-songwriter seems to be a preemptive act to avoid misuse of the websites that carry her name.

After the infamous 'Fappening' epoisode at the end of 2014, many celebrities are now taking extra precautions to protect themselves online.

And it's not just celebrities, major companies are also doing the same, including Microsoft who has registered the Office.porn and Office.adult domains.

The release of the two new domains is an action by ICANN to make more domains available domains to internet users, a reaction to the rapid growth of the internet and the now-limited .com and .uk domains.

Various other new domains are also now in circulation. In the UK, .Scot is now an available alternative for .co.uk and as well as the .london suffix.