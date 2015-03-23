techUK event sheds light on digital technology in public services

Back in February, we held our latest Concept Viability with the Land Registry focusing on digital transformation, in particular its customer support and knowledge management models.

techUK is delighted to see that the Land Registry are engaging with industry and working with the tech market to help formulate their procurement needs and requirements as they embark on a major digital transformation.

Senior representatives from ninety tech companies of all sizes participated in the event, with almost half of those being small and medium businesses. The event featured presentations by senior Land Registry representativies, including:

Duncan Chittenden , Head of Customer Engagement and Management

, Head of Customer Engagement and Management Gavin Harrison , Head of Enterprise Architecture

, Head of Enterprise Architecture Phillip Humphries, Head of Knowledge Management

The presentation was followed by a Q&A with the audience in the room and virtually, and breakout sessions where suppliers discussed the Land Registry's questions around procurement, transformation and deployment, technology architecture and knowledge management.

The companies present had a chance to understand more about the Land Registry's plans, as well as provide useful insights and challenge their thinking around the transformation. techUK will now be creating a consolidated industry response to feedback to the Land Registry.

Last week the Cabinet Office reiterated the need to engage with the market early in the procurement process, as part of the recent public procurement reforms for small businesses, and this Concept Viability with the Land Registry was a timely opportunity to do so.

Our Concept Viability programme, which has seen more than 140 engagements to date, provides a mechanism for effective pre-procurement market engagement and helps improve the commercial capabilities of public sector buyers.

