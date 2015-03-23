Twitter latest tech firm to be hit by sexism allegations

Twitter has joined the ranks of Google, Facebook, Tinder, Reddit and many other high-profile tech companies in Silicon Valley to be hit with sexism allegations.

Reuters reported today that a former Twitter employee is launching a class action lawsuit against her ex-employer, alleging the company's promotional system is sexually discriminatory.

In a suit filed last week in California state court in San Francisco, where Twitter is based, engineer Tina Huang says the microblogging company has no formal procedures for posting job openings or granting promotions, relying instead on a secretive "shoulder tap" process that elevates few women to top engineering positions.

Huang, who worked for Twitter between 2009 and 2014, complained to CEO Dick Costolo and was subsequently put on leave. Court documents say that "despite being one of Twitter's oldest employees, Ms. Huang's career at Twitter was irreparably derailed for making a complaint.

"After three months without explanation as to the status of the investigation, or mention of any possible time frame for her return to work, she felt she had no choice but to leave the company for the sake of her career,” Business Insider writes.

Interim Reddit CEO Ellen Pao recently sued venture capitalist firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers with a similar complaint, but the judge ruled that there was "sufficient evidence from which a reasonable juror could conclude that Kleiner Perkins engaged in intentional gender discrimination."

Pao is now seeking to pursue punitive damages.

Furthermore, former Facebook employee Chia Hong is suing her old company alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and racial discrimination. Her lawyers allege she was finally fired and replaced "by a less qualified, less experienced male."