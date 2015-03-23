UK gets its first standalone ISA app

Santander has today launched the UK’s first standalone ISA (tax-free Individual Savings Accounts) mobile app to transform the way consumers manage their savings.

This is the latest in a series of financial technology initiatives between Santander and Monitise, to transform the way consumers manage their savings.

The app, designed by mobile innovation studio Monitise Create, is available on both Android and iOS, ahead of the UK ISA deadline on 5 April 2015.

The app, available to both Santander customers and non-customers, allows consumers to easily view information about ISAs, compare interest rates, find out how much interest they can earn via a calculator and keep track of how far off the ISA deadline is to ensure they maximise their ISA allowance via a bright and bold countdown clock.

It also has details of Santander’s individual savings account product range and allows customers to open new ISAs, upgrade existing ones and make transfers into ISAs.

The launch follows Monitise’s collaboration with Santander on the launch of Yaap, the bank’s Spanish m-commerce joint venture with CaixaBank and Telefónica, Santander’s SmartBank app designed for students, and builds on Santander’s investment in Monitise in November 2014.

Michelle Kent, UK Director of Digital at Santander, said: “Our new ISA app provides an additional channel of choice as we see customers increasingly managing many elements of their lives, and especially their finances, via digital and mobile. It forms part of our digital strategy and our commitment to being a bank that is simple, personal and fair.”