Xiaomi to introduce smart shoes to the world

Xiaomi will soon give us smart running shoes, and I sit here wondering what took these guys so long.

As Reuters reported recently, China's Li Ning is teaming up with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to produce a new generation of "smart" running shoes.

The shoes, which will work together with Xiaomi tech and a Xiaomi app should arrive sometime during 2015.

These Li Ning smart running shoes will have chips inside the soles and users will be able to track their movement, running form, progress and goals.

Xiaomi has its own wearable, the $13 (£8.70) Mi Band, but there is no word yet on any integration with the Mi Band fitness tracker itself.

Li Ning's execs said in a statement that these shoes wouldn’t be too expensive:

"We have chosen to collaborate with the Mi band because of Huami Technology's strength in "smart" wearable products," Li Ning said in a statement on Monday. "We hope to use this opportunity to provide professional "smart" running shoes to running enthusiasts in China at an affordable price."

Li Ning said its partnership with Huami Technology, the fitness wearable company behind the Mi band and part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, is the first collaboration between sports and "smart" technology in China.

At the same time, more leaks concerning the upcoming Xiaomi smartwatch happened, and as Wareable writes, the watch should also come at an affordable price.

“We should be looking forward to a round watch face and brushed metal design together with an affordable price tag and features such as pulse wave velocity identification (used to verify your identity using pulse waves). We'll keep you posted on any flavour of Xiaomi wearable news,” Wareable writes.