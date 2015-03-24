Airbus and MoD working together to create a Virtual Cyber Centre of Operations

The UK government gave another proof on Monday, that it's taking the cyberattack threats seriously.

It has invested in the engineering firm Airbus to create a data centre which the government can use to learn about cyber threats and how to counter them.

As The Inquirer reports, Airbus has picked up a £1.4 million investment from the government for the creation of a Virtual Cyber Centre of Operations (VCCO).

The VCCO will operate for 16 months, and in that time should assess, among other things, UK’s capability as a cyber-combatant.

Airbus Group Innovations, the corporate research and technology part of the wider Airbus outfit, is tasked with creating the environment in which government and small businesses can test against future threats.

This is not the first time Airbus and the Ministry of Defence have worked together:

"This contract award follows four years of work with DSTL, and the collaboration and cooperation of multiple stakeholders," said Kevin Jones, research team leader for cyber operations at Airbus Group Innovations.

"As cyber threats continue to develop in complexity and technological advancement we are proud to be part of the MoD's next step into modern cyber defence and understanding."

However, Airbus won’t be alone in this battle – it has chosen two sidekicks: visual analytics firm Mood International and data and predictive software outfit Xuvasi.

"We are pleased to be able to continue delivering excellent research on behalf of the MoD through our industry partners," said Ben Parish, a cyber situational awareness capability adviser at DSTL.

"Cyber technologies are constantly evolving and it's crucial for the UK's armed forces to keep abreast of these developments.

"The research into the VCCO concept contributes to the MoD's understanding of how to be resilient to cyber attacks and better able to protect our interests in cyber space."