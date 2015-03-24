Bang & Olufsen named HP’s audio partner

As of today, Bang & Olufsen has been officially named as HP’s audio partner.

This collaboration brings the globally recognised sound of Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY to HP’s PCs, tablets and accessories, it says in the official press release.

It also says that HP and Bang & Olufsen will custom tune each device for precise sound, by mounting a dedicated audio island which will isolate the sensitive audio circuits from other signals on the motherboard.

They will also limit the amount of metal parts, to reduce ground noise and help further perfect the audio on HP devices.

Hardware aside, HP is also working on an audio control panel which will help users customise their audio experience depending on whether they’re listening to music, watching a movie or playing computer games. Various presets and manual tweaking will also be possible, HP adds.

The first HP PC systems with Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY audio will be available this spring. The Bang & Olufsen brand will appear on HP’s Spectre, OMEN, ENVY and select commercial PCs. The B&O Play brand will appear on HP Pavilion PCs, tablets and PC audio accessories.

“Audio plays an important role in the experience customers have on their PCs, tablets and accessories whether it’s watching a movie, listening to music or Skyping with friends and family,” said Ron Coughlin, senior vice president, Personal Systems, HP. “With their passion and expertise, we are thrilled to work with Bang & Olufsen to create exceptional sound experiences for customers.”