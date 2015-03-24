Boeing patents the force field

For once in my life, a Jedi told someone "may the force be with you,“ and the force actually was with him or with a company, to be more precise.

The plane makers Boeing won a patent for a protective force field that could stop vehicles from being harmed by explosions, Popular Science reports.

And just when you thought it sounds like something you'd see in a Star Wars movie (or Independence Day, I'd say) – it really is!

But the patent doesn't stop bullets or rockets firing into your tank – it only protects from the shockwave created by a nearby explosion.

I'm guessing that the tanks of the future, equipped with this kind of technology, will also be equipped with some kind of intercepting tech, which will detonate incoming missiles before they hit the vehicle, and together with the force field, they could become a mighty foe.

Popular Science, who first broke the story out, explains how the patent works:

"The concept uses a sensor to detect an explosion in water or air, or say an IED on the side of the road, then estimates the time and location of the explosion. Next, the signal from the sensor triggers a laser (or a blast of electricity or microwave energy) that heats up a section of air or water, creating a plasma shield in between the explosion and the vehicle. The plasma's temperature and density help deflect and absorb the shockwaves from the explosion.“

In case you missed it, this patent can also be used under water, for submarines and boats.

Boeing's full patent filing can be found here.