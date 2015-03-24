Cisco and Arbor technology team up for fight against DDoS attacks

Cisco has selected Arbor's Peakflow Threat Management System to deliver DDoS protection, at line rate speeds, on the Virtual Services Module (VSM) blade with Cisco's ASR9000 Series Aggregation Service Routers.

This powerful combination enables service providers, enterprise and Government operators to protect the investments they’ve made in networks, services and application infrastructure by detecting and mitigating DDoS attacks before they impact availability or performance.

A spokesperson for Arbor Networks said: “By integrating our DDoS mitigation capabilities inside the Cisco ASR9000 router, this now opens up a new opportunity for Arbor to further penetrate these customer networks, helping them address a critical operational issue.

"This is an exciting moment for Arbot Networks as we once again work with Cisco to meet a critical need in the marketplace for global network operators."

Jeff Wilson, Infonetics research principal analyst, said: "by adding Arbor’s market leading DDoS mitigation technology to the ASR 9000 router, Cisco is meeting the needs of customers wanting to mitigate DDoS attacks at the network edge. This is a smart move for both companies."

Frost & Sullivan also offered its thoughts, with senior analyst Chris Rodriguez saying: "by integrating Arbor’s proven DDoS mitigation technology into the ASR 9000 router, Cisco is moving aggressively to enable their customers to address the growing size and scale of DDoS attacks. This is a best of breed combination."

The post Cisco adds Arbor technology to deliver DDoS protection appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.