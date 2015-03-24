City of London Police reduce costs by adopting cloud

The City of London Police has set out to reduce costs by 30 per cent by using cloud-based IT services in an expansion of an already existing partnership.

IT and business services provider Agilisys started providing services to the force on 1 December 2014 and the first phase of transition was completed last month.

The firm is tasked with delivering a dynamic IT service and service improvement programme to the City of London Police, which include an accredited Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform to meet the information security requirements of the force.

This is an extension to an existing five year contract between the two organisations signed in 2013 to deliver a managed cloud-based IT services.

“Through the work with the City of London Corporation, Agilisys has demonstrated the ability to tailor an ICT service to meet client needs,” claimed City of London Corporation and Police Joint CIO Graham Bell.

“We look forward to working together to transform IT services within the Police,” he added.

“We are proud to expand our partnership to include the City of London Police in our work with the City of London Corporation,” claimed Agilisys CEO Steven Beard.

“The addition of these new services into the partnership will support joint working across both organisations and the City of London Police Modernisation Programme.

“This extension to our partnership is testament to the great work done over the past year by the Agilisys staff who are passionate about delivering high quality services to the City of London and its residents.

“We now look forward to working with both the Corporation and the Police to deliver services and improvements,” he added.

