DocuSign strengthens European force with new Dublin office

eSignature and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) technology creator DocuSign announced on Tuesday the launch of an office in Dublin as its European hub.

The new office will serve as a hub for top technical talent joining DocuSign’s EMEA operations with plans to hire as many as 100 new staff over the next several years.

DocuSign’s Dublin team will provide local sales and technical support to the company’s growing base of customers including Three Ireland, Solgari, Gap Partnership and Future Finance among others.

Leading the office launch are Irishmen Ronan Copeland, Saul Whitton and Eoin Hinchy.

Copeland joins DocuSign as vice president of commercial sales, EMEA; Hinchy as the director of cyber security running the team responsible for threat management, threat detection and incident response; and Whitton as DocuSign’s EMEA recruitment director.

DocuSign’s expansion into Ireland comes following a breakout 2014 where the company surpassed 50 million users worldwide and 100,000 customers who use DocuSign to prepare, execute and manage their most important transactions.

DocuSign has offices in Chicago, Dublin, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Seattle, and Sydney, and has raised more than $230 million to date from investors such as Salesforce Ventures, Google Ventures, and VISA, just to name a few.

DocuSign helps organisations large and small go fully digital by automating manual, paper-based processes.

Among its clients are consumers in businesses in industries like financial services, insurance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, real estate, retail, and consumer goods to higher education, non-profit and many others.