FitBit adds cycling and multi-device support in first major Surge update

FitBit has announced new cycling features will be added in the next major update, alongside multi-device support. It is the first major update for the FitBit Surge, the watch-styled fitness band launched earlier this year.

The new cycling support offers better metrics when on a bicycle, allowing the user to track distance, duration, calories burned, average speed, heart-rate (using the heart-rate monitor) and other stats - all synced up to a companion smartphone.

FitBit will offer a GPS service on the Surge for tracking the route of a cycling track. The Surge has a built in GPS radio for keeping track of where the user is at all times.

The update also comes with the promise of multi-device support, a feature FitBit Surge owners have been wanting for a while. The current state of FitBit only allows one associated device, but with this update users will be able to add multiple devices to connect with the fitness tracker.

This makes it easier for the user to track stats on an iPhone when mobile, and on an iPad when at home. FitBit’s app works cross platform on Android and iOS, allowing the user to choose between multiple devices.

"Our users are passionate about fitness and have consistently requested a way to track their outdoor cycling activity,” said Tim Roberts, VP of Interactive, Fitbit. “We are delivering this feature on Fitbit Surge for active consumers looking to track and better understand performance during rides, in addition to their other workouts.”

FitBit will launch the new update in April for US owners. No word on an international launch date.