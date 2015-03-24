Instagram's image makeover launched with new iOS app Layout

Instagram has rolled out a new app by the name of Layout.

So what does this new piece of software do? It lets you combine multiple photos into one image, or in layman’s terms, create a collage.

It is, apparently, a snap to use, and lets the user produce a collage of up to nine photos, with various different layouts to choose from. It’s possible to drag and drop photos around, and adjust the relative sizes of the images, until you get the overall look you want.

Other basic effects are available like flip and rotate, and there’s a Faces tab to help you hunt out images of friends – this will filter the camera roll to ensure only photos with people are shown. (Further easy searching is helped because the app keeps the last 30 images you’ve selected in a Recent tab).

Once you’ve created your masterpiece, you can then save the layout to your camera roll – this app is iOS only for the moment – and share it directly to Instagram (making use of the service’s various filters if you so wish) or the social network of your choice.

There’s no signing up for an account needed, you can just grab the app from the Apple App Store, and go. Layout is available on iOS now, and will be headed to Android in the “coming months”, Instagram says.