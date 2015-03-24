Oppo teases brand new bezel-less smartphone

Oppo is teasing a brand new smartphone on QQ, the social platform where almost 1 billion Chinese users go to share, chat and watch videos.

It is no ordinary device, Oppo is using a technology patented by Sharp to create an ‘edge-to-edge display’, using light refraction to make it seem like there is no bezel.

Unlike Sharp’s device, Oppo features bezel on the top and bottom of the smartphone. The top features the usual microphone grill and front-facing camera, the bottom has the classic three Android buttons, capacitive rather than physical.

It looks to feature Oppo’s new version of Color OS, its own Android ROM it has been developing for Asian markets. Oppo has tried to partner with Western ROMs in the past, with its subsidiary OnePlus grabbing Cyanogen’s custom ROM.

Oppo has not confirmed whether this is a continuation of the Find or N range, or an entirely new smartphone. The design is definitely striking, but so are Oppo’s previous smartphones like the N1 with the rotating camera.

No specs have been revealed yet, but we can expect the smartphone to run on the highest-end components available. That will most likely mean a 2560x1440 display, Snapdragon 810 or octa-core MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM and 4000mAh battery.

Oppo has also not revealed any release dates for the smartphone. We will keep updated in case any new announcements come through.