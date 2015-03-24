Reddit introduces embed feature for public comments

When someone posts a funny comment on your Reddit topic and you want to preserve the happiness for generations to come, you no longer need to screenshot the thing and stick it somewhere as a .JPG.

Reddit has announced today that it is releasing embeddable comment threads.

The option, which has been in beta for a couple of months now, allows users to embed Reddit comments on their websites and blogs.

The embedded comments will follow any OP’s edits, and they offer a link to the original post, as well:

“Embedded comments will respect the comment author's edits and deletions, and they'll always feature a link back to the original comment thread and subreddit”, it says in the blog post.

Embedding a comment is as simple as going to a comment's permalink page, and then clicking on the "embed" link to generate a small snippet of code that can be inserted into a webpage or blog. You can optionally include a parent comment, as well.

Users can choose which comments they wish to embed, and it will show that comment, followed by replies. This comes in handy during Reddit AMA threads, which can be huge, when you only want to point out certain comments.

The feature is somewhat similar to Twitter’s embedded tweets, and it is limited to public subreddits only. So if you’re a member of a private subreddit, you can sleep calmly at night, knowing that no one can embed your thoughts somewhere.

They can, however, still post a screenshot.