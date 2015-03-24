Twitter out to beat the trolls with new 'quality filter'

After coming under intense pressure to address online harassment, social networking firm Twitter has begun testing out a new feature to prevent trolling on the platform.

The new Twitter function, called a 'quality filter,' is an optional feature that aims to remove all malicious tweets from a user’s account.

The feature is now available to verified users - the set of Twitter users who are typically more popular to the public and are highly-prone to online attacks.

Upon opening the site, a notification prompts users about the feature, which “removes all tweets from the notification timeline that contain threats, offensive or abusive language, duplicate content, or are sent from a suspicious account.”

The move to have this feature available to users follows Twitter CEO Dick Costolo’s vow to make a change after admitting that the social media site “[sucked] at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform”

He went on to say: “It’s no secret and the rest of the world talks about it every day. We lose core user after core user by not addressing simple trolling issues that they face every day.”