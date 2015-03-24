Vodafone planning to cover 94 per cent of Wales with 3G and 4G

Vodafone UK has announced a large investment in Wales which will help cover 94 per cent of the country with 3G and 4G mobile networks.

The network investment across Wales is part of the £1 billion Vodafone is spending across its network and services across the UK, it says in the official press release (PDF).

The plans to strengthen mobile phone services across the country should bring the network to places it was earlier unavailable, as well as stronger indoor and outdoor network coverage and bigger speeds to cities where it was already available.

In addition, Vodafone UK announced that Loggersheads Country Park (Denbighshire), Brynesglwys (Denbighshire), Moylegrove (Pembrokeshire) and Corris (Gwynedd) are amongst the 100 communities from across the UK shortlisted to receive 3G coverage under its Rural Open Sure Signal programme.

Economy Minister Edwina Hart commented: “Connectivity is a key priority for the Welsh Government and the news that Vodafone is investing in Wales with its network and services is very welcome. The rollout of Vodafone’s 4G will mean fast internet speeds which will benefit residents, businesses and visitors alike. I also warmly welcome the improvements in connectivity that the local communities shortlisted for the Rural Open Sure Signal programme will see.”

Jorge Fernandes, CTO for Vodafone UK, commented: “Our network improvements across Wales will ensure more people and businesses have the opportunity to thrive in today’s digital world, whilst the launch of 4G will give them the opportunity to access and share data faster than ever before. However, this is only the start as we continue to invest in our network and services across the country.”