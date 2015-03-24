Windows vs Android vs iOS: Which phone users are the most privacy conscious?

In an age where almost every mobile communication is intercepted, being privacy focused is the key to keeping some of the more private parts out of the government databank.

A new report from Lookout claims Windows Phone owners in the UK are much more privacy focused than counterparts using Android and iOS. 41 per cent of Windows Phone users “always consider their mobile privacy when using their handsets”, compared to 26 per cent of both Android and iOS.

This is a rather large deficit on the Android and iOS side, but may be more to do with scale than anything. Age seems to be a big factor in privacy, with 18 to 24 year olds the most privacy conscious out of all age groups polled.

Only 4 per cent of people polled believe the UK government should be in control of mobile data privacy, compared to 9 per cent for phone networks, and 14 per cent for companies. A landslide 67 per cent of Brits think they should be in control of their data.

In terms of why people started defending their privacy rights, 35 per cent claimed it was due to high profile company breaches, 30 per cent said it was due to a mobile app breach, an additional 30 per cent claimed Edward Snowden’s leaks kickstarted their interest in mobile privacy, and 18 per cent claim it was due to the iCloud celebrity photo leaks.

It is clear that most Brits are focused on privacy, but the age difference shows that young people seem to have the understanding of these GCHQ surveillance networks, while the older generation lack the understanding or interest to defend their privacy.

Considering the lack of demonstration against the GCHQ’s mass surveillance, there is something to be said about the British public’s apathy towards the huge databank of information GCHQ and the NSA are collecting on random people in the UK.

There have been several high profile cases to determine if the GCHQ surveillance is illegal. Some say yes, some say no, but no party running in the next General Election shows signs of stopping the surveillance network.