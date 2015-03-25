Daily deal: Save £60 on a 16GB Oppo Find 7A smartphone

There are a huge range of smartphones on offer at the moment, ranging from the highly-prices Apple and Samsung devices, to the budget offerings of Honor and Microsoft's Lumia range.

Oppo sits nicely towards the lower end of the expense scale, as show by the Find 7A smartphone, which can be yours for just £259.99, saving you nearly £60.

Despite being around half the price of Apple's iPhone 6 and less than half the price of Samsung's imminent Galaxy S6, the Oppo Find 7A packs an impressive list of features.

For starters, it boasts a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 403 PPI, which is well above its price range.

Then, there is also a 13-megapixel rear camera, ably backed-up by a 5-megapixel front selfie snapper, a Snapdragon 801 2.3Ghz processor, 2GB Ram and 16GB of storage which can be increased to 128GB with a MicroSD card.

Finally, the Find 7A runs Android 4.4 KitKat and features a substantial 2800 mAh battery.

If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank, the Oppo Find A7 is the one for you.

