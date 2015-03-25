Death of Windows server 2003 the "biggest security threat of 2015"

For those of you looking to upgrade, check out the links below

As the day Microsoft kills Server 2003 draws closer, it seems that panic is slowly creeping under the skin of many IT professionals.

Ade Foxall, CEO of Camwood and co-author of the newly launched industry report, “Server 2003 is dead. What are you going to do?” says the death of Server 2003 will represent the “biggest security threat of 2015”.

The 12-year-old operating system still runs on more than 11 million servers around the world, and in less than six months, Microsoft will stop providing security updates.

Camwood research states that the lack of industry awareness leaves the majority of businesses dangerously unprepared and at risk.

The lack of awareness is blamed on the media – Camwood research suggests that discussion of Server 2003 has been extremely limited within the IT community: Analysing 5,000 IT publications and their news coverage – Server 2003 got only five per cent of media space compared to Windows XP, which was also left for dead by Microsoft.

Commenting on this finding, Ade Foxall said, “After the recent migration away from Windows XP, IT departments should be more aware than ever of the dangers of using an out-of-date platform. And yet, the lack of awareness surrounding Server 2003 is about to pose an unprecedented security threat to businesses all over the world.

For Anyone that still wants to use Windows Server 2003 after the cut off date this July, the cost of custom support could run into the hundreds of thousands per year and with the average migration taking around 200 days there’s never been a better time to start moving over.

“While this issue may not generate the same levels of interest as viruses and hackers, the truth of the matter is that these things would be far less common if it weren't for the security weak spots left by poor OS management. It is these security weak spots that we are now expecting to see across millions of devices all around the globe. This is why we consider Server 2003 to be the most significant IT security threat for the year to come.”