Encryption technology firm Egress partner up with Marie Curie

Marie Curie has adopted the Egress Switch Secure Email and Egress Switch Secure File Transfer technologies in order to encrypt and control the sensitive information it shares with authorised third parties.

Every year, the cancer charity supports and cares for more than 40,000 terminally ill people and their families, with plans to provide more services to an increased number of individuals in coming years. As a result, Marie Curie staff need to communicate quickly and securely with each other, as well as with contacts in the NHS and other approved external third parties and Egress Switch has been chosen to meet this need.

Marie Curie has also installed the Egress Switch Gateway to implement policy at the network boundary. This means that they can enforce encryption on specific messages known to contain sensitive information based on key words or phrases, such as NHS patient numbers. This helps to reduce the burden on staff, freeing them up to concentrate on providing support to those they care for.

Kelly McCann, UK Sales Manager at Egress, comments: “Data protection should never hinder the crucial work of organisations such as Marie Curie. However, with increasing amounts of information being exchanged electronically, data loss prevention is becoming a key consideration for all organisations. By using Switch and enforcing policies at the gateway, Marie Curie are able to extend the level of care they provide to include individuals’ personal data.”

Image Credit: Howard Lake