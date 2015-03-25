Facebook leaks ‘Teleportation Station’ news ahead of F8 Developer Conference

Facebook appears to have accidentally leaked information that was to be officially announced at its F8 Developer Conference.

The event app sent a message to attendees revealing a number of key details. The post read, “Just revealed: Parse for IoT, Messenger as a Platform, and the Teleportation Station."

While it is hard to discern the exact details of the announcements from the message, it does suggest some significant developments for the social network. Parse for IoT indicates that Facebook will be making changes to its developer tool to facilitate integration with the Internet of Things. Messenger as a platform continues the company’s push to separate its instant messaging service from the social network.



Messenger already comes as a standalone app and Facebook may be set on adding additional features like games and third-party app integration in order to push Messenger as a dedicated platform in its own right.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the leak is the mention of the “Teleportation Station.” It is hard to determine what this could refer to, but PC Pro speculates that it could be a virtual reality service. Facebook acquired VR firm Oculus for $2 billion (£1.3 billion) last year, but has so far done little to incorporate the company into its plans.

The mysterious feature could also relate to a yet-to-be-unveiled video service or something relating to the social network’s Internet.org project, which has been providing online connections to developing countries.

It appears that the Facebook announcement was meant to be scheduled for later today. The F8 keynote speech is due to begin at 5.00pm today, where the Teleportation Station and much more is likely to be explained.