GWS launches internet connection benchmarking app for iPhone

Global Wireless Solutions has pushed out a new app which it says offers enterprise-grade network diagnostics for consumers.

The iPhone app is based on the same engine used in the firm’s Android enterprise benchmarking app, but naturally offers a more friendly and streamlined interface, with a just a basic feature set.

The app is free with no sign-in or account creation required, so you can just stick it on your iPhone, and run the tests to find out more about how fast your mobile data (or Wi-Fi) connection is. There are four main benchmarks you can run – download and upload speeds, ping, and website loading speeds.

Tests can be started with the touch of an icon, with the results apparently reported in seconds – and you can then easily share those results via email or social media sites (should you have anything to boast about).

Paul Carter, CEO of GWS, commented: “We’re delighted to be empowering consumers with a version of our app which has the same powerful core as our enterprise product and benefits just as much from our nineteen years of network benchmarking experience.

“We see consumers using our app to keep network operators honest (when it comes to the quality of the mobile data service they’re getting), and operators provisioning consumers with it in order to diagnose any problems they might be having. In other words, the app we’re launching today is a transparency tool that has the potential to make both operators and their customers happier.”

While the app is iPhone-only right now, GWS is planning a tablet version, and also an Android version to be released later in 2015. There’s a web portal in the works as well, which will let users view full maps of all their test results.