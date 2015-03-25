Hannspree launches cheapest Sports Watch on the market

So you want to bag yourself a smartwatch, but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on the device? (Or even thousands in the case of Apple’s new offerings coming next month, if you want the Watch Edition that is).

Then Hannspree has the answer as it has just launched its new Sports Watch, which offers various fitness monitoring functions and more, with a price tag of only £29.99.

The watch hooks up to your smartphone via Bluetooth and is compatible with iOS and Android, with an app available on both platforms to help you make the most of the fitness data it collects.

The Sports Watch boasts an easy to use menu system, 0.68in OLED display, and exercise tracking features such as a pedometer, plus it records calories burned, distance travelled, and sleep pattern monitoring, along with all the standard stuff you expect from a watch like – gasp – telling the time, alarms and the like.

The watch can also notify you of incoming calls and messages on your phone, with a vibrate mode so you can keep those alerts silent if you wish.

As for battery life, there’s enough juice for over a full week of usage (though how heavy the usage, Hannspree doesn’t say), indeed the device should last you from eight to ten days. It’s charged by USB, a process which takes less than an hour.

The watch is available in black or blue colours, and as mentioned, weighs in at just £30.

In a statement, the company said: “This is Hannspree’s first wearable gadget to hit the market. You can expect to see more exciting product launches throughout 2015.”