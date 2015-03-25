ITC Infotech shows the power of customer data with Holland & Barrett

Specialist health-food retailer NBTY Europe has joined forces with ITC Infotech in a bid to obtain more customer data which will help it, as the company says, maintain its position as the leader in the VMHS (vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements) sector.

ITC Infotech was tasked with creating a new loyalty scheme, and the results show a large increase in both the number of cards and the activation and engagement levels.

Once in-store activation went live in April 2014, card activations shot up by 70 per cent per week. More than 11 million loyalty cards have now been issued, with 40 per cent uplift in membership card activation.

Card usage has now achieved 62 per cent penetration in sales and 53 per cent of all transactions. Alongside this, voucher usage has increased by 36 per cent, with each voucher boosting customer spending by an average of 10 per cent and overall sales have increased by 6-8 per cent.

The retail landscape is getting ever more competitive, and utilising data to understand customer behaviour and empower strategic decisions was identified as key to success in modernising strategy both in-store and online.

That’s why the company decided to go for a revamped customer loyalty scheme, as the current one was limited by the scalability of the legacy IT system, including an inflexible POS that hampered the loyalty process at the till.

NBTY decided to outsource the handling of its customer intelligence strategy for its Holland & Barrett stores and chose ITC Infotech.

ITC Infotech was tasked with creating a new loyalty scheme that was geared specifically around providing insight into customers on an individual basis. The six month project began with the integration of Oracle's Siebel CRM suite to create a new data management framework.