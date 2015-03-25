Jitterbit pushes speed and scale with revamped cloud integration solution

Although the cloud is increasingly popular, few businesses run all of their systems in a cloud environments so there’s generally a need for some integration with on-premises IT.

California-based Jitterbit specialises in this type of integration and is releasing the latest version of its Harmony product offering increased speed, scale and reliability.

Harmony Spring '15 includes powerful upgrades and additions to Jitterbit's multi-tenant cloud integration platform. New and improved features include reliable messaging to ensure that data reaches its destination even if systems experience downtime or other issues. Real-time connectivity between the Salesforce1 platform and any external source, new SAP Destinations enabling real-time process integration from SAP, and a new Microsoft CRM Connector with support for MSCRM 2015.

There's also an enhanced NetSuite connector with broader search and performance improvements, and new LDAP support to connect, search and modify Internet directories.

"This new release to our leading cloud integration platform delivers a new level of speed, scale and reliability to support the most complex enterprise integration requirements we are seeing from our customers," says Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos.

"While Jitterbit Harmony has evolved to support even more complicated and demanding use cases, we stay true to our mission to enable everyday business users to design and manage integration without the need to call on an army of developers".

Jitterbit Harmony is built on a single platform to allow non-developers to design, deploy, and manage app integrations without needing to write code or purchase additional products and components.

Harmony Spring '15 enables business users to manage the entire integration life cycle on a single multi-tenant cloud platform. It provides ease-of-use, fast setup time and enterprise performance with what the company claims is the lowest total cost of ownership for any integration solution.

Existing Harmony customers will benefit from the new release with a seamless upgrade. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial on the Jitterbit website.

Photo Credit: RAJ CREATIONZS/Shutterstock