Leaked! new images of the HTC One M9+

New images of the elusive HTC One M9+ have leaked, and as far as I can tell – it is going to be a huge surprise!

It's a smartphone, with a display, four corners and a button at the bottom.

Cynical jokes aside, there have been plenty of rumours regarding a beefed-up version of the HTC One M9 phone, and with the new images and a somewhat poorly made but legitimate Beijing launch invitation sent out earlier today we can be pretty certain they will come true.

It seems as the Duo Camera featured on the M8 is here to stay, and there's also the previously rumored front-side fingerprint reader.

Engadget gives us more details on the new smartphone, including its hardware specs and the launch event.

As the site writes, this "M9pt" device - the "t" means this is for China Mobile - packs a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) display, a MediaTek MT6795T 64-bit octa-core chipset (with PowerVR G6200 GPU), about 3GB of RAM and the same 20-megapixel camera as the One M9 - albeit in a prettier circular shape instead of a square.

Little else is known about this One M9+, but given the 8 April launch event in China, it won't be long before we find out more.

The HTC OneM9 smartphone has been released earlier this year and the media have already dubbed it one of the best phones of 2015.

The One M9 features a 5-inch 1080p display, set inside a body with 144.6 x 69.7 x 9.61mm dimensions, making it a little shorter than the One M8 but also a little fatter.