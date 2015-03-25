PlayStation 4 firmware version 2.50 arrives tomorrow

The PlayStation 4 is getting some new firmware with tasty additions tomorrow.

There’s been plenty of buzz and rumours about version 2.50 of the PlayStation 4 system software since the start of this month, and now a post has been made on the official PS4 blog confirming that the firmware will roll out tomorrow, with an “onslaught” of features detailed.

So what do you get with this latest update codenamed “Yukimura”?

The headline feature, much talked about already, is the introduction of a long awaited suspend/resume mode, which allows gamers to jump straight from Rest Mode back into their paused gaming session.

Sony has also added the facility to back up your hard drive data to an external disk drive via USB, and that includes all games, patches and so forth, as well as saves, settings, grabs and video clips, the lot – which of course you can then restore at a later date, should disaster strike.

Remote Play and Share Play now support 60 frames per second – they were previously only running at half that – and you’ll be able to remap your DualShock 4 controller’s buttons.

A raft of new social features have been added, too, such as a Facebook friend finder, and a more streamlined party creation process, plus various tweaks have been made to trophies, and the user interface. Everything was pretty much as rumoured, really.

For the full list of changes, check out Sony’s blog post.

Sony wrote: “We’re excited for you to get your hands on these new features and experience them for yourselves. You have all been such a big part of our successes, and we have carefully listened to your requests to make your PlayStation experiences even better. We’re happy to be delivering many of them with ‘Yukimura.’ Please keep the feedback flowing, so we can continue making PlayStation 4 the best place to play.”