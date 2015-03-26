'All 4' change as Channel 4 axe 4oD

Channel 4 is planning a relaunch of its 4oD service, with a new interface and channels to interest the mobile community on iOS and Android.

The new service will be called All 4, providing content from Channel 4, Film 4, More 4 and E4. On-demand content will be available, although the termination date for older content is still unknown. All 4 will also provide live-streaming of the four channels.

The move was planned last year, announced last September as a design overhaul to the service. Channel 4 did not see any progress on 4oD, as subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Instant Video continued to grab more subscribers.

At launch, All 4 will be available on iPhone and iPad, alongside a new web version. Android will be available later in the year, for now Channel 4 will provide a refreshed 4oD update.

One new feature will be ‘On Soon’, where viewers can check trailers and clips of new shows or series previews coming on the four channels.

Channel 4 hopes to capture its current database of 11 million viewers with this new service, alongside new potential viewers interested in the content. It will only be available in the UK at launch, but could come to other territories.

BBC iPlayer has become one of the most used streaming service in the world, with millions checking online to watch the latest shows. If All 4 can get the same interest, it could be a new spurt of online growth the company needs to compete with the other two major providers.