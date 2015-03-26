Apple looks to rethink the smartphone camera

Apple is about to change the smartphone game again, and this time it's focusing a lot of its effort on the smartphone's camera.

Two Apple's patents emerged recently, showcasing what should be a fairly new and different approach to the smartphone's camera – one which should improve the quality of the photos taken, the stability, and even give some real zoom lenses, all while being cramped up inside a very, very tiny phone.

The first patent is about the way cameras make photos. As Forbes writes, the new camera would split the light in a different fashion, thus giving images of much higher quality.

"The US Patent No. 8,988,564 is entitled, “Digital camera with light splitter,” and details how a light splitter cube could be used to split incoming light into three separate colour channels, each emerging at a different face of the cube.A sensor placed at each corresponding face then captures the light for each single-colour channel, with the resulting image data being combined into a full-colour image by the camera software,“ it says.

The second patent is about zooming lenses and image stability.

Entitled "Mirror Tilt Actuation,“ the patent describes an image sensor for small, multifunction devices like an iPhone that would compensate for the user's hand movement to improve picture quality.

In short, Apple plans to use some sort of mirror which would move in opposition to the shaking of the user's hand and thus would give a more stable look and a clearer photo in the end.

To make matters worse, all of that is supposed to fit inside that extremely thin Apple phone.