Apple will produce three iPhones this year, including budget iPhone 6C

Some more speculation concerning Apple’s upcoming line-up of iPhones for this year has emerged, and apparently the company is set to release three models in 2015.

According to DigiTimes – that regular peddler of Apple rumours from manufacturing sources – the three iPhones are coming in the second half of this year. They will be the iPhone 6S, and the iPhone 6S Plus – both following on from the existing models – and there will also be an iPhone 6C budget model.

The latter will keep the 4in screen, incidentally, those who like their iPhones more compact will be pleased to hear (there’s no mention of whether the size of the other 6S models will remain at 4.7in and 5.5in, as they are currently – but we’d assume this is likely the case, too).

The sources of the rumour also said the 6S model will use an A9 chip, with the low-end 6C version going with an A8 chip – as expected. However, the iPhone 6C will come with a fingerprint scanner just like its big brothers, which is a change – the 5C didn’t have Touch ID on board.

Of course, all this might be hogwash, but it’s certainly all along the lines of what we’d expect to see from Apple this year.

Recent rumours have also indicated the next-gen iPhones will have Force Touch tech on board – to allow for different strengths of presses to register different functions on the touchscreen, as with the Apple Watch (we’re betting the 6C, if it exists, won’t get this of course). And a new colour is also coming – pink, which would certainly be a departure for the flagship handsets.