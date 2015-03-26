Golf Buddy launches new GPS-enabled wearable

While golf wearables have been present even before the trend of smartwatches came along, the newly-launched Golf Buddy BB5 has been dubbed as the first GPS golf band.

The Golf Buddy BB5, which will go on sale next month, provides features to keep golfers updated as they move around the course, showing users distances to the front, back or center of the green they are playing on through its LED display

The BB5 has been pre-loaded with over 37,000 courses - or more than 500,000 greens. It also has a battery-life of 10 hours when in GPS mode and is IP65-certified water resistant, which makes it safe for use in the rain.

The Golf Buddy BB5’s price of £199 is similar to the TomTom Golfer, however the latter has more features for users. Also, in comparison, it is much expensive than the Garmin Approach S, which displays lay-up and dog-leg distances.

The device is specifically fit for golfers who want a simple wristband rather than a watch. It has a stylish design, only weighing 1.23 ounces and, with six colors to choose from, there's enough variation to keep everyone happy.

The Golf Buddy BB5 will be available in the watch maker’s online store in April of this year.