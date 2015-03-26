Google's Nexus Player hits the UK for £79

Earlier this week we reported that the Nexus Player was heading to the UK, after a few months in the United States. Google has launched the circular set-top box at Argos for £79.99, surprisingly the only provider currently stocking the device.

To get your hands on a Google Nexus Player, follow this link.

The Nexus Player is the first device to feature Android TV, the new platform that brings movies, TV shows, streaming services and games together. It is a follow up to the failed Google TV, which did not manage to win over customers in the US.

Compared to Google’s other streaming device the Chromecast, the Nexus Player offers a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac and a few other treats the streaming stick does not provide.

This should mean better video quality on the Nexus Player, offering 1080p compared to the 720p on the Chromecast. Hopefully with Google’s next planned update to the Chromecast coming soon, we will finally get 1080p streaming.

The Nexus Player is another attempt by Google to have a place in the TV industry, compete with the Apple TV and Roku TV. Apple recently dropped the price of its own set-top box in the UK to £59, making it a perfect option for those looking to save money.

Amazon also has its own set-top box, the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, already available in the UK. This might be why Google decided Argos was the better option, to remove potential conflict with Amazon’s own product.