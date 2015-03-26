Intel to make another return to the mobile market

It took Intel almost 20 years to realise that selling processors to smartphone makers is a good business idea.

It’s not that it hasn’t tried to push its way into the market – it’s just that Intel was always somehow shoved out of it.

However, just because someone’s pushing Intel around, doesn’t mean the company won’t keep coming back, and that is exactly what it’s doing now.

As Phys.org reports, Intel spent billions in 2014 under new CEO Brian Krzanich, and will again this year to try and gain a mobile foothold as it introduces new Atom microprocessors for smartphones and tablets.

It's a critical move for Intel, which faces declines in the sales of personal computers, where Intel dominates as the supplier of silicon brains.

Betsy Van Hees, who covers semiconductor stocks at Wedbush Securities, says that Intel will be fighting an uphill battle, as the competitors in the market are well-established.

She called Krzanich "a huge breath of fresh air. He's got a lot of work to do. It's a huge ship, and turning a ship of that size takes a lot of time. He is taking the right steps, the question is, will they be able to catch up?"

During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Intel announced a couple of new products for mobile computing, and earlier this year it combined its mobile and personal computing businesses into a single computing group.

It teamed up with two Chinese smartphone chip makers, and bought wearable health-tracker makers Basis Science to expand its Internet of Things arsenal.