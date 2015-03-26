LG Watch Urbane heading to South Korea for £400

LG is finally bringing its Watch Urbane to market after showing the smartwatch off at Mobile World Congress 2015.

The smartwatch is the first to pack an LTE antenna, allowing the user to make phone calls from the watch.

It is not cheap like the previous two smartwatches LG has flogged, costing 650,000 KRW (£395). It is only available in South Korea at the moment, with a £6 per month contract for 50 minutes, 250 SMS texts and 250MB of data - other data plans are available.

The Watch Urbane is a special smartwatch, featuring a full metal design with a classic circular watch face. LG has put a good amount of time into refining the design of Watch Urbane, taking cues from its previous Watch R.

Internally the Watch Urbane packs a 1.3-inch OLED display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and 700mAh battery. LG has packed GPS, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, barometric pressure sensor and heart-rate monitor to make sure Android Wear is useful.

Google’s Android Wear has not been hugely successful, only selling 720,000 units in the second half of 2014. Hopefully with these newly designed smartwatches taking cues from regular watchmakers, alongside TAG Heuer and Swatch entering the market, we will see more growth in 2015.

The Watch Urbane is targeting the Apple Watch price point of £399, but the featureset available on Android Wear is a bit less interesting, compared to Apple’s health and fitness package. Apple also seems to have the interest of app developers behind them, grabbing thousands of apps on the platform before release.

LG will launch the Watch Urbane in India next week, and AT&T has already said it will be the sole carrier of the smartwatch in the US. No word on when it will be heading to Europe.