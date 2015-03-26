Social Ads creates personalised Facebook ads

There’s someone out there who thinks we don’t have enough ads on Facebook. Seriously.

Cloud-based marketing technology firm Emarsys unveiled Social Ads, a new product which will help brands to target customers via highly personalised social media advertisements on Facebook.

The point of the product is to target not a group of people, but individuals, making online advertising as personal as it can be.

With Social Ads, users can now take the target segments they use for email, mobile and web, and let Facebook build corresponding Custom Audiences from the contacts it finds.

Contacts can be added to audiences in real time and removed just as easily, ensuring that the Facebook Ads budget is spent exactly where it is most effective.

“The only data exchanged between Suite and Facebook are email addresses ensuring full data integrity while creating a true 1-1 customer experience on the world’s most popular social network. This degree of automation and level of data integration has not been seen in social media marketing until now,” it says in the official press release.

Marketers will also have the ability to build lookalike audiences of their most profitable customers, helping extend the reach of campaigns to target prospective audiences with similar interests.

“With so many emails remaining unopened, marketers now have an additional weapon in their armoury to target unresponsive customers and decrease churn by producing highly personalised advertisements, delivered at exactly the right time,” said Emarsys COO Ohad Hecht.