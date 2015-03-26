TomTom launches free Android app Go Mobile, but it comes with a catch

TomTom has announced Go Mobile, a new free Android app which you can bag on Google Play as of now.

The app lets users get the full benefit of TomTom’s navigation expertise, with the UI being the same as the TomTom Go satnav. It offers all the trappings you’d expect, such as real-time traffic details, intelligent routing and speed camera warnings, along with offline maps (you don’t need a net connection to plan your route).

However, the catch is that the free version only allows for limited usage. You can drive up to 75 kilometres (47 miles) every month, but should you wish to be directed past this limit, you’ll need to upgrade the app to unlimited driving via an in-app purchase.

A basic one-year subscription will set you back £15.

Corinne Vigreux, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, commented: "The TomTom Go Mobile app for Android is made for drivers who want to experience the best of TomTom on their smartphone. We entirely rethought our Mobile solution so every driver has the chance to try navigation with TomTom Traffic. Now all Android owners can avoid the traffic jams and get to their destinations faster, every day.”

Note that TomTom’s previous Navigation app for Android has been superseded by this new mobile offering – and will only be supported with map updates through to October 1 (though it will still work until your subscription ends, if beyond that date – you just won’t get map refreshes).

The good news, though, is that existing buyers of the Navigation app can pick up a three-year subscription to the new Go Mobile offering for just 50p – and that money can subsequently be refunded via cashback (check the full details here).