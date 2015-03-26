Twitter launches live video streaming app Periscope

Twitter launched Periscope, an app which allows people to stream live video from their smartphones directly to their followers.

The app is a direct competitor to Meerkat, which launched in February.

“Periscope lets you broadcast live video to the world,” says Twitter.

“Going live will instantly notify your followers who can join, comment and send you hearts in real time,” explains its App Store listing.

After the broadcast finishes, the video will be available for replay for up to 24 hours, and it can also be saved on the broadcaster’s camera roll.

Twitter has also added an option to automatically announce when the broadcast starts.

There are some broadcasts which are not suitable to the wider audience (that’s not what I was thinking, you filthy people) which is why Periscope can also be used for private broadcasts.

“If you want to broadcast to specific people, press the lock icon before going live and choose who you want to invite to your broadcast,” explains its App Store listing.

The new app will have multiple uses.

It seems to be mostly tailored for celebrities (especially YouTube celebrities) who can use the app to livestream questions and answers, or even their shows, from their on-stage perspective.

The app could also transform news reporting and give a whole new meaning to citizen journalism.

Live streaming from important events such as protests or elections will most definitely change our perception on journalism.

And last, but not least – the problem of pirate streaming events like sports games or concerts.

Whatever their use might be – this definitely won’t be the last time we hear of Periscope.