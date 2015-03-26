US Samsung Galaxy S6 pre-orders kick off tomorrow

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge will launch globally on 10 April, kickstarting Samsung’s reformation from the company that makes too much to the company that offers the highest quality smartphones.

It looks to be a good start for Samsung, already selling 40 million units to carriers worldwide. At this rate, the South Korean electronics giant should be able to catch up to Apple’s huge 74 million iPhone sales in Q1 2015.

In the United States, Samsung will start pre-orders for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge on 27 March. AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile USA will all stock the device, although it is only available in black, white or gold in the US.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are both available for pre-order in the UK already. EE, Vodafone, O2, Three UK and at the Carphone Warehouse all offer the two smartphones for pre-order, and they will be available on 10 April, the same as the US and hundreds of other countries.

Samsung has changed a lot on the Galaxy S6 compared to the previous generation, adding a metallic frame with glass front and back. Internally, the smartphone features Samsung’s Exynos processor, 3GB of RAM, 32, 64 or 128GB of internal storage and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

TouchWiz has been severely cut when it comes to bloatware and animation. Samsung only has two apps pre-loaded onto the device - S Voice and S Health - alongside Microsoft’s three apps and Google’s mandatory apps for using Android’s Google Play store.

Samsung will launch Samsung Pay a little later in the year, once it has the specifics covered with the recently acquired LoopPay. This should allow Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge owners to buy goods with their phone in 90 per cent of stores in the UK, using a credit card emulation technology developed by LoopPay.