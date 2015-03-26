It’s easy to think of videos purely in terms of entertainment, but they can also provide a serious business utility for many companies. Whether it’s for external marketing purposes or internal communications, there are a whole host of reasons why you need to be using video in your business.

The runaway growth of online platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Video has meant that video content is now a viable alternative to static or printed media. Moving content can still be extremely informative, and clients and consumers are more likely to be engaged by a short video than they are a wall of text.

Face-to-face interactions play a key role in any business, but the rapid-pace of working life can make it difficult to find time for them. Videos enable firms to produce their own face-to-face communications which can easily be shared to thousands, or even millions, in just seconds. Subtle facial gestures, differences in tone and body language are all neglected if companies rely solely on written documents. Video, therefore, allows businesses to exhibit a human touch through their communications.

Video can also form a great way of spreading word about your business, particularly in a world where digital marketing is so important. Search engines like Google and Microsoft’s Bing place a great deal of importance on video content, so a short clip could really pay off in SEO terms.

Producing your own video content has also never been simpler, with several well-known software packages available, some of which are completely free. In fact, video creation is often an automated process, so individuals within any part of a business hierarchy should be able to create their own content easily.

Video distribution packages are also readily available, so businesses can share their communications across multiple channels with the press of a single button. Moreover, the sheer number of smart devices possessed by employees, clients and consumers means that your videos can be viewed without difficulty.

Businesses should also remain aware of the important role that video can play, not just externally, but also within internal communications.

Video provides businesses and their employees with the flexibility demanded by today’s world of work. If staff are unable to attend general meetings or other company events, video is often the simplest and most effectively way of ensuring everyone remains up to speed.

Videos also provide a natural way of sharing company-wide training initiatives. Visual content can help explain complicated ideas more easily and enables employees to learn at their own pace. Similarly, the use of video allows training modules to be archived, so members of staff can access them at a later date if their skills need refreshing.

Larger businesses, in particular, may find videos an effective as a way of pushing a company-wide ethos or philosophy, particularly if this stems from a figure not often seen by all employees, such as a company CEO, for example.

Businesses everywhere need to recognise the importance of video content for both their external and internal communications if they want to remain at the cutting edge of digital technology trends.

