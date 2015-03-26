Going out tonight? YPlan app can help

Spontaneous going out app, YPlan, today debuts a complete overhaul of its iOS, Android and Kindle Fire apps with the launch of five new features: use- cases, search, maps, date and price filters.

Drawing on insights gleaned from several months’ worth of A/B testing, focus groups and consumer research these new updates let spontaneous city-dwellers in London, New York and San Francisco make the most of their free time.

The Use-Cases feature replaces the app’s vertical stream of events. Instead, customers will now be presented with a selection of handpicked recommendations grouped by use-case.

These use-cases will continue to be updated in real-time by YPlan’s events team to reflect upcoming cultural holidays, key calendar moments and even changes in the weather.

The Search feature allows users to search through YPlan’s inventory to find a specific venue or event, and through Filters they can refine their search by date and price.

The Maps feature integrates Apple Maps and Google Maps to help users find their desired location more quickly.

In addition to the invite, feedback and preference functions that were added in January, YPlan’s latest raft of updates will be available on Android today and iOS by the end of March 2015.

Co-founder and CTO of YPlan, Viktorias Jucikas announced additional updates and new features in the near future, as well:

“Now, use-cases, search, maps and intelligent filtering capabilities make it even easier for people to discover and do more. This release marks the first step along our product roadmap for 2015; over the course of the year we’ll be debuting a number of updates which will make YPlan’s offering even more compelling,” he said.